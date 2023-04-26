BOXING: The young Saint-Martin champion, Daguil Gré gold medalist in Saint Lucia! | FAXINFO

The protege of Philippe Arrendel-Drelin, Daguil Gré illustrated himself in the most beautiful way last weekend by winning the gold medal during the great Caribbean tournament organized in Saint Lucia.

Registered in the Heavy category, the member of the ABC Intersports club, Daguil Gré engaged with the Guadeloupe team (she ranks 3rd in the tournament out of 6 countries represented Editor's note) confirmed all the good that we think of him in signing a great victory during the great Caribbean tournament organized in Saint Lucia. A good omen for the rest of his season and especially next month at the international gala scheduled for May 13 at the Halle des Sports in Marigot.

Note that the second representative of the club ABC Intersports Max Langdon-Banks in the Super-Welters category could not fight in Saint Lucia for lack of an opponent. It will only be put back in front of its public in less than three weeks! Patience… _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/boxe-le-jeune-champion-saint-martinois-daguil-gre-medaille-dor-a-sainte-lucie/