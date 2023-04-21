BOXING: Two boxers from the ABC Intersports club on the move to Saint Lucia | FAXINFO

Philippe Arrendel-Drelin and two of his boxers participate from April 20 to 23 in the great Caribbean tournament organized in Saint Lucia with the firm intention of signing two great victories.

Daguil Gré, in the Heavy category and Max Langdon-Banks in the Super Welters will have a hard time facing experienced opponents. Still, the two members of the Intersports club have shown good dispositions recently. Indeed, during the Caribbean championship which took place in Dominica, Max Langdon-Banks had won the bronze medal, before winning, fifteen days later, against the gold medalist during a new fight disputed in Guadeloupe. Which makes Philippe Arrendel-Drelin, head of the club, say that “my Saint-Martin boxers are up to it”.

Upon the return from Saint Lucia, the ABC Intersports club will continue preparing for its international gala to be held on Saturday, May 13, at the Halle des Sports in Marigot. A high-level pugilistic evening that should delight fans of the noble art on the island with two professional fights and ten amateur fights on the program!_AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/boxe-deux-boxeurs-du-club-abc-intersports-en-deplacement-a-sainte-lucie/