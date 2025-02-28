BOXING: Two young Saint-Martin boxers on their way to the Caribbean championships | FAXINFO

For this long carnival weekend, two young boxers from Saint-Martin from ABC Intersports and Sandy Ground Super Stars Boxing are preparing to defend their colours on the Caribbean stage.

Today, and until March 2, Saint Lucia welcomes the AMBC Caribbean Boxing Championships, a tournament bringing together nearly 120 athletes from across the region, including Guadeloupe, Martinique, Guyana, Puerto Rico and the Bahamas. Among them, Noah Pakiry and Davinio Carti, who are joining the Guadeloupe team and will fight in the -60 kg and -48 kg categories respectively. Noah Pakiry, 17, is coached by Philippe Arrendel-Drelin of ABC Intersports, and Davinio Carti, 15, trains under the guidance of Tony Alfred within the Sandy Ground Super Stars Boxing association. Having left last Tuesday to acclimatize before the start of the fights, our two Saint-Martinois will take up the challenge against a level that promises to be higher this year. A new decisive step for these young hopefuls, while the island's clubs are already preparing for the Antilles-Guyana regional championship scheduled for the end of March. _Vx

