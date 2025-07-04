BPW Concordia St. Martin establishes their new office and reaffirms their commitment to a sustainable future | FAXINFO

On June 29, under the global theme “Inspire, Innovate, Empower, Transform — Together, Shaping a Sustainable Future,” the Business and Professional Women (BPW) Concordia St. Martin held its annual candle-lighting ceremony at the BethsAida Conference Room, attended by its members.

A powerful symbol within BPW International, this ceremony embodies the light and unity of women around the world. It was punctuated by significant moments, including the official installation of the new executive board by Ms. Sharanne Gibbs, former secretary and current deputy treasurer.

The new office is made up of:

President: Catherine Magdeleine

Vice President for Membership: Kathia Magdeleine

Secretary: Sophia Carty

Treasurer: Emelinda (Linda) Lake

Assistant Treasurer: Sharanne Gibbs

In her address, member Danielle Chance reiterated the importance of perpetuating this tradition while preparing the next generation of women leaders. The candle lighting, led by Suzanne Scantaberry and Luciana Gomes, sealed this collective commitment to working toward empowerment and sustainable transformation.

BPW Concordia thus reaffirms its mission to promote leadership, equality and progress for all women in Saint Martin and beyond.

About BPW

Present in more than 100 countries, BPW International works for women's rights, empowerment and leadership, building bridges between generations for a more equitable and sustainable future.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/bpw-concordia-st-martin-installe-leur-nouveau-bureau-et-reaffirment-leur-engagement-pour-un-avenir-durable/