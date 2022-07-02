BREAKING NEWS: New Coalition Agreement Signed and In Process | RALPH CANTAVE

By Ralph Cantave
Other MPs approached to strengthen coalition | THE DAILY HERALD
PHILIPSBURG--The Leaders of the Coalition parties National Alliance (NA) and the United Peoples (UP) Party jointly announced on Saturday evening that they are exploring...
By MP Melissa Gumbs published on LinkedIn on June 30, 2022 Author's Note: Recess Reflections is going to be a weekly series (postings on Thursdays) throughout the 2022 Parliamentary recess, which is six weeks long. It will cover a variety of...
MP Gumbs Recess Reflections: On What-About-ism in St. Maarten Politics &...
EXCLUSIVE: Students Receive Wrong Grades in FBE Exams | RALPH CANTAVE
** Exclusively on SXM Talks, articles by Ralph Cantave ** ~ Parents voice concerns ~ The annual Foundation Based Education (FBE) primary school exit exam raised mixed emotions...
Timing considered not right for apology for slavery past | THE DAILY HERALD
Slavery monument in Rotterdam.THE HAGUE--The Dutch government has postponed a decision to apologise for the Netherlands’ slavery past until the end of this year...
CBCS: ‘Balanced budget should not be at the expense of recovery’...
Central Bank president Richard Doornbosch (in front at right).WILLEMSTAD/PHILIPSBURG--When Curaçao and St. Maarten agreed on implementing a reform package, the so-called “Landspakket”, with the...
