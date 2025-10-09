BRIEF / Marigot flea market | FAXINFO

This Saturday, October 11, from 9 a.m. to 18 p.m., the Marigot flea market will be the perfect place to find bargains and spend quality time with family, friends, or alone. Numerous stalls will be set up along Rue du Général de Gaulle and Rue Kennedy. The event, organized by the Marigot Traders and Restaurateurs Association (AEC), always generates huge interest, with its low prices and entertainment for young and old alike.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/breve-braderie-de-marigot/