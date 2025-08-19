Brison: Finance Minister must be supported in her efforts to safeguard Mullet Bay for St. Maarten | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Former Member of Parliament Rolando Brison has urged support for Minister of Finance Marinka Gumbs, as she has secured first right of refusal on the purchase of the Mullet Bay property, stressing that it remains the single most important project to safeguard the island’s economic future.

“Mullet Bay is the solution to many of our economic issues if managed properly,” Brison said. “The motion presented by myself and former MP Christopher Emmanuel, which passed Parliament, made it clear that St. Maarten must have first right of refusal. Without it, this property could have easily ended up in the same hands that profited from questionable deals at Banco di Caribe.”

Brison urged all stakeholders to set aside political differences and put the island’s interests first. “Whatever is happening with the sale, it must happen in the interest of St. Maarten. Developed safely and beautifully, Mullet Bay could create so many jobs that unemployment would virtually disappear,” he added.

He highlighted the impact of Hurricane Irma on hotel capacity, noting that St. Maarten had nearly 7,000 rooms before the storm but now has only about 4,600. “Industry standards say one job for every two rooms. That means 2,000 fewer rooms equals about 1,000 jobs gone. Imagine today if those jobs existed, would we have the same crime levels? Before, you could always find work, whether washing dishes, bussing tables, or bartending. We don’t have that fallback anymore.”

Brison emphasized the importance of supporting Finance Minister Marinka Gumbs’ expected efforts to secure the property. “I believe whatever proposal comes forward should be supported. The motion already sent a strong signal: St. Maarten does not want to lose Mullet Bay. Even Curaçao’s Prime Minister Gilmar Pisas acknowledged to me that Curaçao has no business owning this land."

Brison also criticized the Central Bank of Curaçao and St. Maarten (CBCS) for past decisions, pointing to the sale of Banco di Caribe as a “test case” that should serve as a warning. “Banco di Caribe was sold at a fraction of its value, quietly handed to connected parties in Curaçao. Some individuals moved directly from decision-making positions at the Central Bank into senior roles at the very institution they sold."

Banco di Caribe was officially sold on September 11, 2021, to United Group Holdings B.V., as part of the financial restructuring of the Ennia Group. The deal included all of the bank’s operations in Curaçao, Aruba, Bonaire, and St. Maarten, as well as related insurance and investment activities.

Brison warned against allowing a similar “hush hush” sale of Mullet Bay. “The property is too important. It represents jobs, dignity, and the chance for a new future. St. Maarten has a strong position, and it must not be ignored.”

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/brison-finance-minister-must-be-supported-in-her-efforts-to-safeguard-mullet-bay-for-st-maarten