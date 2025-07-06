BTP & ODM Collaborate on Drone Training Program for EOC Members | Government of Sint Maarten

​GREAT BAY, Sint Maarten (DCOMM) – Bureau Telecommunications and Post (BTP), in collaboration with the Office of Disaster Management (ODM), is launching a certified drone training program to strengthen disaster response capabilities on the island.

The training is specifically designed for the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) members.

The three-day session starts on July 7 and continues July 8 and 9th at the Fire Department in Cay Hill.

The training will certify participants in operating their drone based on procedures for safe drone flights.

Interim Director of BTP/Coordinator Emergency Support Function (ESF) 2, Judianne Labega-Hoeve said, “As a committed EOC member, we continuously train for various disaster scenarios. Equally important is ensuring that all EOC members are well-equipped and prepared to respond effectively.

“That’s why BTP, together with the Office of Disaster Management, initiated this certified drone training. Drones have proven to be valuable tools in disaster response, supporting damage assessments, search and rescue, security, infrastructure monitoring, and more.

“We are proud to contribute to strengthening disaster management capabilities on Sint Maarten.”

The theoretical modules cover Laws & regulations: National aviation rules, privacy laws, no-fly zones, and radio communication; Airspace & navigation: Airspace classifications, weather and environmental factors, and basic aerodynamics; Drone technology: Types of drones and their uses, sensors and payloads, control systems, and incident prevention.

The practical modules cover Preparation & planning: Mission planning, risk assessment, and pre-flight checks; Control & maneuvering: Basic and advanced flight techniques, emergency procedures, and troubleshooting; Maintenance & safety: Routine maintenance, safe storage and transport, and post-flight inspections.

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/BTP-&-ODM-Collaborate-on-Drone-Training-Program-for-EOC-Members.aspx