Burglary in Maho, a suspect arrested | FAXINFO

Sint Maarten Police Detectives (KPSM) are currently engaged in an investigation into a home invasion and robbery that occurred in the Maho area last Sunday.

On August 6, 2023, KPSM dispatch received a call reporting an incident involving a burglary in the Maho area. Dispatched to the scene, the officers gathered crucial information which led to the arrest of a suspect. During the investigation, the officers in charge of the case discovered that the suspect in question was intimately linked to an accomplice, responsible for the criminal act in the targeted home. After being arrested, the suspect was taken to Philipsburg Police Station where she is being held pending further investigation. KPSM detectives are urging anyone with relevant information related to this incident to come forward and share their testimonies with Sint Maarten law enforcement. The cooperation of the public is invaluable in advancing KPSM's efforts to resolve this case. Sint Maarten Police encourage anyone who witnessed this incident or has information about the events to contact the police station at +1 721-542-2222 ext 208/214. For anonymous testimonials, extension 9300 is available for discreet reporting. _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/cambriolage-a-maho-une-suspecte-arretee/