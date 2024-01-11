Burial of fiber networks: work in progress by the Tintamarre company in Concordia | FAXINFO

The Tintamarre company continues to bury telecommunications networks in the territory of the Collectivity of Saint-Martin.

Currently, work is taking place on rue de Concordia and adjacent streets, Léopold Mingau, Joseph Richardson, Louis Constant Fleming, Antoine Lake, Charles Height, Auguste Baker, Joseph Samer, Joseph Peters, up to the intersection of rue de Concordia and the adjacent streets. from Holland.

This work has been carried out by the company Eden Blu, holder of lot 1 of the public market, since December 4, 2023.

The intervention slots are from 7 a.m. to 17 p.m. or at night from 18 p.m. to 6 a.m., rue de Hollande.

This project represents a total linear volume of 3 meters making it possible to connect 088 new addresses to optical fiber (very high speed internet).

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/enfouissement-des-reseaux-fibres-travaux-en-cours-par-la-societe-tintamarre-a-concordia/