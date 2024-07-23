BUSINESS: Creation of the “businesses get involved in Saint-Martin” club | FAXINFO

The creation of the “businesses get involved in Saint-Martin” club was announced last Thursday at the premises of the CCISM in Concordia in the presence of many business leaders from the area.

The “businesses commit to Saint-Martin” club is now one of 102 departmental clubs, including 5 in Overseas listed nationally. This project initiated by Vincent Berton, delegated prefect of the Northern Islands with the support of David Touzel, head of the territorial unit of the DEETS (Directorate of Economy, Employment, Labor and Solidarity) of Guadeloupe and Angèle Dormoy, president of the CCISM aims to bring together local businesses to respond to the major social, societal and environmental challenges of our current era. With the creation of a business club, the stated objective is to implement actions to promote access to employment for all audiences by relying on the strengthening and perpetuation of the link between the State and the The company with the support of the DEETS and the CCISM which will be in charge of running the “businesses get involved in Saint-Martin” club.

Create momentum

This club will make it possible to “label and promote the work that companies do in terms of civic engagement, whether it concerns ecological transition, the integration and employment of disabled people, support for young people, employability of the female public, the integration of residents of priority neighborhoods within the framework of the City Policy, etc.

Speaking about the training of young people in the region, Vincent Berton declared “that there was still a lot to do in this area. Training offers for young people in the region are insufficient. We are still far from the goal. We must redouble our efforts to help young people enter professional life.” This is one of the missions of the business club which is an ideal showcase to promote all the companies on the island, to better identify their needs, whatever their sector of activity. “It’s also a good way to stimulate economic growth.”

Note that a call for applications will be launched from September 2 to 30 to elect the leading company of the “businesses commit to Saint-Martin” club. _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/entreprise-creation-du-club-les-entreprises-sengagent-a-saint-martin/