Cadismarket and Cadisco jointly announce the opening of their fifth store in Oyster Pond, thus strengthening their local presence on the island | FAXINFO

The new Cadismarket Oyster Pond will welcome customers 7 days a week, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., with an expanded selection including many new products. This selection has been designed to meet everyday needs, local expectations, and the needs of passing customers.

On the same site, Cadisco Oyster Pond will be open 7 days a week, from 7am to 8pm, and will then remain accessible 24 hours a day on a self-service basis, guaranteeing continuity of service at all times. The station will offer quality fuels — Premium Unleaded, Regular Unleaded and Diesel — as well as a wide range of automotive products.

This new opening illustrates Cadismarket’s desire to offer essential services that are accessible, modern and close to its customers, while remaining true to its commitment: “Proximity at the best price”.

Cadismarket and Cadisco warmly thank their customers for their trust and look forward to welcoming the residents and visitors of Oyster Pond very soon.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/cadismarket-et-cadisco-annoncent-conjointement-louverture-de-leur-cinquieme-etablissement-a-oyster-pond-renforcant-ainsi-leur-presence-de-proximite-sur-lile/