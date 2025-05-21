CAF: two free information sessions for separated parents | FAXINFO

When a separation occurs, family relationships are disrupted, and many questions arise: how to preserve the child's well-being, manage new procedures, ease tensions, or learn about their rights? To address these concerns, the CAF (Family Allowance Fund) of Guadeloupe and Saint-Martin is organizing two free information sessions for parents on May 22 and 23.

Entitled “Parents after separation”, these meetings aim to support families during what is often a delicate period. Led by professionals, they will provide a practical way to address the emotional, educational, and legal issues related to separation. The specific needs of children according to their age, the ways in which parental authority is exercised, child support arrangements, and local resources such as family mediation will be presented in an accessible and bilingual (French/English) manner.

Open to all, these sessions will be held on Thursday, May 22 at Mont des Accords College in Concordia, then on Friday, May 23 at Roche Gravée College in Moho, in Quartier d'Orléans. Both sessions will take place from 17:30 p.m. to 19:30 p.m. This is a valuable opportunity for parents, whether recently separated or involved in a family recomposition, to better understand the challenges of this transition, and to leave with concrete tools to get through this stage with greater serenity. _Vx

Info: 06 90 00 92 45

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/caf-deux-seances-dinformation-gratuites-pour-les-parents-separes/