CALL FOR PROJECTS / Educational and sports trips: submit your FEBECS applications before April 30 | FAXINFO

Le Educational, Cultural and Sports Exchange Fund (FEBECS) returns in 2025 for support mobility projects supported by associations, sports and cultural structures or even by young people under 30 from Saint-Martin and Saint-Barthélemy.

Managed in conjunction with the DRAGONS from Guadeloupe, this device aims to reduce the cost of travel to the mainland or the region for competitions, meetings, stays, or events of an educational, cultural, or sporting nature. It includes the payment of plane, train, boat, and vehicle rental tickets. Accommodation costs, vacation stays, or projects already covered by other programs are not eligible.

Applications may concern projects completed or to be completed during the year 2025. Applications must be transmitted no later than April 30. For grant recipients in 2024, a financial report is mandatory. Each application must contain a detailed presentation of the project, supporting documents, and a balanced budget forecast, including the requested grant. A committee chaired by the Prefect will review applications in May. The FEBECS represents a key opportunity to encourage openness, practice, and the development of overseas youth through mobility. _Vx

Info: 05.90.47.50.06 – https://urls.fr/5ap8GM

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/appel-a-projets-voyages-educatifs-et-sportifs-deposez-vos-dossiers-febecs-avant-le-30-avril/