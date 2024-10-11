CALL FOR PROJECTS / INTERREG Caribbean Programme: Sargassum and maritime connectivity | FAXINFO

The INTERREG Caraïbes program supports structuring projects that provide a concerted response to issues shared by the territories and populations of the cooperation area.

This second call for projects sets the conditions for supporting cooperation projects for a total amount of 1,3 million euros from the European Development Fund (EDF). It is focused on two themes: sargassum and maritime connectivity.

Only private operators, associations, public institutions such as universities, research centers and local authorities can submit their applications, according to the terms and conditions until Monday, October 21, 2024.

To find the specifications and the constituent documents of the file, we invite you to consult this link: https://interreg-caraibes.eu/news/appel-projets-aap-2021-2027-ndeg2-du-23-septembre-au-21-octobre-2024

Short link: https://urls.fr/0Zf_ie

Info: interreg.caraibes@regionguadeloupe.fr

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/appel-a-projets-programme-interreg-caraibes-sargasses-et-connectivite-maritime/