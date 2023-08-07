Call for Projects: “Mobilized in favor of equality between women and men overseas” | FAXINFO

The Ministry for Equality between Women and Men and the Fight against Discrimination and the Delegate Ministry for the Overseas Territories are jointly launching a call for projects aimed at strengthening the economic empowerment and access to health of women in all of the overseas territories.

While each overseas territory is unique, in terms of equality between women and men, common and specific issues appear quite distinct from France: on the one hand, economic inequalities between women and men are more marked there (the unemployment rate for women is 2,5 times higher: 31.9% against 12,6%) and on the other hand, women declare themselves to be in poorer health than in France, particularly in France. perinatal health (maternal mortality is at least 3 times higher there). To meet these two challenges, and in line with the Interministerial plan for equality between women and men 2023-2027 which is intended to be deployed throughout the national territory, this call for projects endowed with €500.000 and operated jointly by the General Directorate for Social Cohesion (DGCS ) and the Directorate General for Overseas Territories (DGOM) aims to support projects that will contribute to the economic empowerment of women and access to rights and women's access to health, an objective for which the Interministerial Plan provides for a reinforcement in Overseas France of the actions of the national sexual health strategy. Particular attention will be paid to projects giving all women access to prevention, awareness and information campaigns. The call for projects is open to non-profit legal persons (associations, local authorities, foundations, public establishments) in all overseas territories, departments, regions and overseas communities. Submission of applications from August 9, 2023. _Vx

Info: https://urlz.fr/n5I6

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/appel-a-projets-mobilise-e-s-en-faveur-de-legalite-entre-les-femmes-et-les-hommes-en-outre-mer/