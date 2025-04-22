CALL FOR PROJECTS Saint-Martin Creole: a call for projects to promote a living language | FAXINFO

Le Ministry of Culture throw a call for projects dedicated to the promotion of regional languages, with particular attention paid this year to Saint-Martin CreoleCoordinated by the Directorate of Cultural Affairs (DAC) of Guadeloupe, Saint-Barthélemy and Saint-Martin, this call aims to encourage knowledge, practice and transmission of this island linguistic heritage, still too little visible in the public space.

The main objective is to support local initiatives which integrate Saint-Martin Creole as a central tool for creation, education or cultural dissemination. The call is aimed at a wide variety of project leaders: associations, artists, communities, businesses or even individuals with a SIRET number. multidisciplinary projects, combining culture, education, heritage or media, are particularly encouraged, provided that they highlight this regional language in their approach.

Educational content, audiovisual creations, translations, artistic works, publications, or signage: all forms are welcome, provided they make a direct contribution to the vitality of Saint-Martin Creole. Projects must stand out for their originality and local roots. deadline for submitting files is set at 1er June 2025 at 23:59 p.m. (Paris time). Interested candidates are invited to contact the DAC for upstream support. _Vx

Info: https://urls.fr/JtitEE

nathalie.erny@culture.gouv.fr - 06 90 68 27 39

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/appel-a-projets-creole-saint-martinois-un-appel-a-projets-pour-valoriser-une-langue-vivante/