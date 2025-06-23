CALL FOR PROJECTS: Take a step towards a sustainable green transition | FAXINFO

The European Commission is inviting social economy enterprises to take part in the SKI.FT – Skills for Transition call for projects, supported by the Single Market programme. This initiative aims to support organisations in their ecological transition by offering them tailored support combining strategic advice and coaching.

The selected companies will receive support at every stage of their transformation. The first step will be to precisely identify their green transition needs in order to build a path consistent with their ambitions. This process will be supported by training sessions (webinars, workshops, practical sessions), supplemented by individual or group coaching and peer-to-peer exchanges. This support will lead to the definition of a consolidated sustainable model, adapted to the reality of each organization.

With a total budget of €484.200, the program provides support for at least three months. The application deadline is July 1st at 11 a.m. (local time), but the call will remain open as long as funds are available. This is an opportunity to accelerate the ecological transition and build a more resilient economic model.

To learn more and submit your application: https://t.ly/w_feF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/appel-a-projet-faites-un-pas-vers-une-transition-verte-durable/