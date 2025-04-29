Call for projects: The Educational City expands its action in the Orléans district | FAXINFO

Since obtaining the “Educational City” label in 2022, Saint-Martin is part of a ambitious dynamic aimed at supporting the educational pathways for young people aged 0 to 25 in its priority neighborhoodsThis label of excellence, resulting from a national initiative launched in 2019, is based on a strong conviction: where inequalities are most prevalent, the response must be collective, sustainable and coordinated.

First centered on Sandy Ground, The Saint-Martin Educational City is today expanding its perimeter to the Orléans QuarterThis new component will concern the four primary schools in the area, the Roche Gravée de Moho middle school, the high school, as well as all young people living in the neighborhood. An expected extension, driven by the joint will of the State and the Collectivité de strengthen educational continuity at all stages of the road.

To support this increase in power, a call for projects is launched for associations, schools, institutions, and committed stakeholders in the region. The objective is multiple: to foster initiatives that align with local priorities (from professional integration to youth mental health), including support for parenting and the prevention of school dropouts.

The selected projects will benefit from a structured support and financial support within the framework of a framework agreement which will soon be signed by the prefect, the vice-rector and the president of the Community.

A strong signal sent to the youth of Saint-Martin: education, more than ever, is a shared priority.

