CALL FOR PROJECTS: Ticket Sport 2025 | FAXINFO

The Collectivité de Saint-Martin is launching a call for projects aimed at associations and/or businesses, for hosting sports activities for young people aged 7 to 14, as part of the 2025 sports ticket. Registrations are open until February 28.

As a reminder, as part of the sports policy defined by the Community, the Sports Department has been offering since 1998 a sports leisure center without accommodation called “Ticket Sport”, intended for young people aged 7 to 14.

This operation allows young people to practice their favorite sport but also to discover new disciplines during the summer holidays.

A program of activities is carried out in consultation with all the stakeholders of the operation. The activities will take place from July 7 to 31, 2025, in half-days by qualified sports educators and led by an operation manager.

Children are welcomed at the Marigot Sports Hall, by dedicated supervision.

The latter also ensures the accompaniment of the children throughout the activities.

To respond to this call for projects, associations governed by the law of July 1, 1901 or companies must complete the form via the following shortcut links: https://urlr.me/C5PJNM or https://urlr.me/7vQ3R6 _VX

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/appel-a-projets-ticket-sport-2025/