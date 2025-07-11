Call for retrieval of impounded scooters and motorcycles | Government of Sint Maarten

The Sint Maarten Police Department (KPSM) is issuing an urgent appeal to the owners of scooters and motorcycles that have been impounded due to various infractions, including lack of proper documentation, expired road tax, or absence of valid insurance.

Over the past months, KPSM has intensified its efforts to ensure road safety and compliance with traffic regulations across the island. As a result, a significant number of two-wheeled vehicles have been confiscated and are currently being held at the police impound lot.

Owners are hereby given an opportunity to reclaim their vehicles by presenting the necessary

and valid documentation. Failure to do so before July 31st 2025, will result in the permanent destruction of the impounded scooters and motorcycles.

To reclaim your impounded scooter or motorcycle, owners MUST present the following original and valid documents:

1. Proof of Ownership 2. Valid category A driver’s license (if being ridden from the pound yard)

3. Valid Insurance Policy

4. Valid Road Tax

5. Valid Vehicle Inspection document

Owners are urged to visit the Philipsburg Police Station during regular business hours to inquire about their impounded scooter or motorcycle and to initiate the retrieval process. Please bring all required documents with you. The Sint Maarten Police Department remains committed to ensuring a safe and compliant road network for all residents and visitors.​

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/Call-for-retrieval-of-impounded-scooters-and-motorcycles.aspx