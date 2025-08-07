Cannegieter Street, Philipsburg Road Works Nearing Completion – New Traffic Rules Effective August 23rd | Government of Sint Maarten

The Ministry of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment and Infrastructure (Ministry of VROMI), is pleased to announce that the Cannegieter Street road upgrade project is progressing according to schedule and is set for completion in Week 34, the week of August 18, 2025.

Recent progress includes the completion of sidewalk and plaza outlines. In the coming days, work crews will begin installing curbs for designated parking areas on both sides of the roadway. This will be followed by the installation of pavers, planters, bollards, and benches. The final phase of the project will include placing traffic signs and applying a fresh layer of asphalt.

As part of the project’s completion, new traffic flow changes have been introduced as of the completion of the work on August 23rd to improve safety and traffic organization in the Philipsburg area.

New Traffic Rules for Cannegieter Street and Manzanilla Steeg

In collaboration with the Police Department of Sint Maarten (KPSM), the following changes are now in effect:

•⁠ ⁠Cannegieter Street, from the intersection with Percy Labega Street to Manzanilla Steeg, is now a one-way street.

•⁠ ⁠Vehicles entering Cannegieter Street from Percy Labega Street may either:

o Continue straight along Cannegieter Street, or

o Turn left into Manzanilla Steeg.

•⁠ ⁠Outbound traffic heading out of Philipsburg on Cannegieter Street must turn right onto Manzanilla Steeg.

o Entry further into Cannegieter Street from Manzanilla Steeg is no longer permitted.

•⁠ ⁠From Manzanilla Steeg, vehicles can make a right or left turn onto Walter A. Nisbeth Road.

These changes aim to promote safer driving conditions and smoother traffic flow in one of Philipsburg’s busiest areas.

The Ministry of VROMI and the Police Department encourage all motorists to adhere to the new traffic rules and follow all posted signage.

“We thank the public for their patience and cooperation during the execution of these essential infrastructure upgrades,” said the Minister of VROMI, Patrice Gumbs. “We are committed to delivering safer and more organized roads, and we are starting by optimizing what we have.” For more information, please contact the Ministry of VROMI at publicworks@sintmaartengov.org.​

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/Cannegieter-Street-Philipsburg-Road-Works-Nearing-Completion-–-New-Traffic-Rules-Effective-August-23rd.aspx