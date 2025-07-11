CAREER / Training in Martinique: the sea is recruiting at Sandy Ground | FAXINFO

Last Tuesday, the Saint-Martin Community met with around thirty young people from Sandy Ground to present to them the professional opportunities linked to maritime professions by joining the Maritime and Aquaculture Professional Training School (EFPMA) in Martinique.

In the Sandy Ground district, bordered by the sea and the lagoon, the relationship with the sea is natural and has been rooted for generations.

It is this strong connection with the marine environment that the Collectivité de Saint-Martin sought to revive by organizing an information meeting on fishing professions. The goal? To encourage the population to train for these professions, thanks to a partnership with the EFPMA.

"The residents of Sandy Ground must seize this opportunity because they have talent, and we see it every day," insists Elie Touzé, Director of Green Growth and the Blue Economy at the Collectivité. A wave of learners could soon be heading off on training courses. The example of Quartier d'Orléans, where the same initiative was conducted two years ago, speaks for itself.

Nine young people who went to Martinique had all obtained their Certificate of Aptitude for Small-Scale Fishing Command (CACPP) and now make a living from fishing. Marie Page was one of the graduates: "It's not easy; every day I get up between 4 and 5 a.m. to go fishing. But after working in other fields, this is the one I chose without hesitation," she says with determination.

For some of the young people present, this testimony gives hope. "I don't really have any prospects for the future. I'd like to train for a career, earn a living, and provide for my family. So, why not try my luck as a fisherman?" confides Kenny. Those interested can contact Mirella Meraut, project manager for the Fisheries Committees at the Collectivité, by email at mirella.meraut@com-saint-martin.fr or by phone at 0690 71 76 99. _LM

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/carriere-formations-en-martinique-la-mer-recrute-a-sandy-ground/