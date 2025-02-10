Caribbean Academic Foundation Year for students from Sint Maarten, Saba, and Sint Eustatius launched | Government of Sint Maarten

The Kingdom-wide Strategic Education Alliance (SEA) program announces the launch of the Caribbean Academic Year (CAFY) for the islands of Sint Maarten, Sint Eustatius, and Saba. CAFY provides a one-year preparatory education program for students that have completed their secondary school (or equivalent) and wish to pursue further education and develop more skills to improve their study success in their next educational endeavours. This important step helps to bridge the gap and provides an opportunity for further education or better access to the labour market. This CAFY program has been initiated by the four education ministers in the Kingdom of the Netherlands, and is supported by the Dutch Ministry of Education, Culture, and Science.

“It is my sincere hope that this [Caribbean Academic Foundation Year: CAFY] program is a resounding success and the cooperation and collaboration of the countries within the Kingdom displayed here, serves as an example to those in other fields within the Kingdom that bundling ideas and pooling resources is an efficient and effective way to combat our limited size and resources and leverage the economies of scale that we as countries and public entities within the Kingdom have to our disposal.

As important as a foundation is to a house. So too is the importance of an educational and developmental foundation to one’s future.”

Mr. Ajamu Baly, Governor Sint Maarten

‘It is very important to offer young people in the Caribbean part of our Kingdom the opportunity to thoroughly prepare for a successful future in education in the nearby region and elsewhere abroad. I’m pleased to see that we now have introduced a CAFY for Sint Maarten, Saba and Sint Eustatius. This is an important investment in their future and contributes to the ongoing improvement of education in the Kingdom. I am proud that together with my colleagues from the islands, we can offer this program to students.’

Minister Bruins, Dutch minister of Education, Culture and Science, currently presiding the Vierlandenoverleg Education.

‘To our students, I want to say: this programme is for you. It is an opportunity to dream bigger, achieve greater, and prepare yourselves to make meaningful contributions to your communities and the world. Your potential is limitless, and this programme is here to help you unlock it. Take full advantage of the resources and support being offered.’

Ms. Melissa Gumbs, Minister of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport Sint Maarten

‘As a representative of Saba with responsibility of education I see tremendous potential in our students when given the right tools and opportunities to succeed. Programs like CAFY are essential because they provide more than just academic preparation—they build confidence, resilience, and a sense of purpose in students transitioning to higher education. For small islands like ours, where resources are limited but talent and determination are abundant, CAFY is a bridge to brighter futures. With the collaboration of communities, governments, and institutions across the region, we can ensure that every student, no matter where they come from, has the opportunity to thrive in their studies, careers, and lives. It’s not just about following education for results it’s about helping our youth finding themselves and strengthen their personal leadership so they become our leaders of the future’.

Mr. Eviton Heyliger, Commissioner Saba

‘For decades, research has documented the challenges Caribbean students face in tertiary education. Issues like housing insecurity, labor market discrimination, and social isolation have placed many in difficult and even devastating situations, limiting their professional advancement.

The Caribbean Academic Foundation Year (CAFY) is one of several growing inter-island initiatives and promised to provide young professionals with the skills, opportunities, and support needed to level the playing field and help them reach their full potential.

With continued collaboration, diligent monitoring, and intentional investment, this pilot can develop into an integral part of post-secondary education for those in need. It offers a stepping stone toward strengthening our position in the region and beyond.’

Mr. Reuben Merkman, Commissioner Sint Eustatius

Caribbean Academic Foundation Year The CAFY is developed to provide students from Sint Maarten, Saba, and Sint Eustatius a solid foundation and preparation for a successful continuation to further education and the labour market.

The program’s learning outcomes include academic skills, communication skills, technology skills, personal and professional development, as well as financial, college, and workplace readiness. The program is set to officially start in August 2025.

Joint effort for students

In the conclusion of the Ministerial Vierlandenoverleg of November 2024, it was decided to introduce a CAFY program to the three islands, a long-awaited step addressing the significant need among local students, following up on the start of a similar program at the University of Aruba and University of Curacao.

The implementation of CAFY has been warmly welcomed by the Minister of Education of Sint Maarten, as well as the education commissioners of Saba and Sint Eustatius, who have expressed their support for the program. As a result, the introduction of CAFY has not only been approved by all education ministers in the Kingdom but also enjoys the active backing of local

governments and education institutions, recognizing the importance of well-prepared higher education opportunities for the youth on the islands.

The CAFY program will be implemented, with the goal of significantly increasing the number of students who successfully transition into further education. This initiative is part of the broader SEA vision to create equal educational opportunities for all young people within the Kingdom of the Netherlands.​

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/Caribbean-Academic-Foundation-Year-for-students-from-Sint-Maarten-Saba-and-Sint-Eustatius-launched.aspx