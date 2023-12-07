CARIBBEAN: American woman killed by shark in Bahamas | FAXINFO

An American woman died on Monday, December 4 after being attacked by a shark while paddleboarding near a hotel complex in the Bahamas, local police announced.

The woman, in her XNUMXs and from Boston, was accompanied by a family member when the attack happened near a resort in west New Providence, police say , who added that the couple was rescued by a lifeguard.

“The victim received cardiopulmonary resuscitation. However, she suffered serious injuries on the right side of her body, including her right hip and right upper limb,” police said.

Two more deadly shark attacks

Although fatal shark attacks are not common in the Bahamas, at least two others have been reported recently. On November 21, a 47-year-old German woman disappeared during a diving excursion in the waters of West End, Grand Bahama, after encountering a shark, police said.

In September 2022, a 58-year-old American woman was killed by a shark while diving with her family in the waters of New Providence. _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/caraibes-une-americaine-tuee-par-un-requin-aux-bahamas/