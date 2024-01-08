CARIBBEAN: Four people killed in a plane crash in the Grenadines | FAXINFO

The Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Coast Guard confirmed last Thursday the death of four people after the crash of a plane heading to Saint Lucia from Bequia.

Local authorities received a report on Thursday, January 4 at 12:08 p.m. that a plane had crashed into the sea off the coast of Bequia, the closest Grenadines island south of St. Vincent.

“The plane had just left the small Bequia airport and was heading to St. Lucia with four people on board,” said Coast Guard Commander Deon Henry. A Vincentian piloted the light aircraft with three American nationals, a father and two young daughters, on board. The weather conditions were good.”

The wreckage of the plane was quickly located by fishermen and the local coast guard near the island of Little Nevis. Unfortunately, the emergency services were only able to note the death of the four occupants of the aircraft.

According to reports, the passenger plane was heading to St. Lucia to take the three Americans on another flight. They were on vacation in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

An investigation has been opened to determine the causes and circumstances of this tragic accident. _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/caraibe-quatre-personnes-tuees-dans-un-accident-davion-aux-grenadines/