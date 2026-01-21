CARIBBEAN / US Visas: Unprecedented suspension for 75 countries, with significant repercussions in the Caribbean | FAXINFO

After announcing in January a tightening of the amount of security deposits required for certain visitor visas (up to $15.000), the Trump administration operated a new twist last Wednesday, by deciding the Suspension of immigration visas for nationals of 75 countriesA far-reaching measure, which directly affects several Caribbean states.



This drastic measure targets exclusively the so-called “immigrant” visas These visas are intended for people wishing to settle permanently in the United States. Non-immigrant visas, including tourist and business visas, are not affected. Temporary travel, including for international events such as the 2026 FIFA World Cup, therefore remains possible.

The freeze on issuances will come into effect on January 21st.with no end date announced at this stage. The U.S. State Department specifies, however, that administrative procedures are continuing (consular appointments and new applications). On the other hand, No immigration visas will be issued for the duration of the suspension.Visas already granted are not affected. dual nationalsHowever, they are not affected if they submit their application with a passport issued by a non-listed country. on the listprovided that it is valid.

In the Caribbean, the suspension of immigration visas is causing serious concern. It is part of a tightening of US immigration controls aiming to limit the use of social assistance. For many families, life plans, family reunification and professional prospects are now… on hold.



List of countries concerned in the Caribbean:

Antigua and Barbuda, Bahamas, Barbados, Cuba, Dominica, Grenada, Haiti, Jamaica, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/caraibe-visas-americains-suspension-inedite-pour-75-pays-de-fortes-repercussions-dans-la-caraibe/