Carnival 2024: The adult parade has regained its splendor! Back in pictures… | FAXINFO

Eight troupes, or more than three hundred festival-goers, strolled through the city center of Marigot on Sunday. Enough to restore a beautiful image of the Saint-Martin Carnival.

After a somewhat disappointing 2023 edition in terms of participation, the “Festivities Carnavalesques de Saint-Martin” association wanted this year to breathe new life into one of the most important cultural events in the region. Given the number of troops present on Sunday for the big adults' parade, we can say loud and clear that the bet of President Luciana Raspail and her entire team has been won.

More than 300 people divided into eight troops marched in the streets of Marigot, to the great joy of the local population and tourists enthusiastic about the colorful spectacle offered by the festival-goers. Festival-goers who showed great collective energy to bring joy and good humor throughout this festive day.

All the ingredients were there to make this 2024 edition crowned with success. Congratulations again to the organizers and participants who demonstrated creativity and originality symbolizing the culture and specific identity of Saint-Martin. _AF

