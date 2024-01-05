The Saint-Martin Carnival committee unveils a dynamic program for 2024 with upstream events that promise to be exciting.

Created in 2011, the association “Festivities Carnavalesques de Saint-Martin” played a central role in the organization and supervision of the famous Carnival of Saint-Martin, a dynamic and culturally significant event on the French side of the island.

Rooted in history, this Carnival tradition dates back to the 1848th century, when African slaves were emancipated in 2023. For the newly freed slaves, this celebration became a way to express their joy and assert their cultural identity. Since then, the Carnival of Saint-Martin has become a great spectacle known for its lively and colorful parades, its infectious music and its energetic dances. Participants adorn themselves in elaborate costumes, often incorporating traditional African and Caribbean influences. In June XNUMX, a new office was elected, bringing a new vision for the Carnival of Saint-Martin. Their goal is to make it a must-see event in the Caribbean, with new pillars and priorities guiding its evolution. They aspire for Carnival to become a tourist attraction, attracting visitors from all over the world who come to soak up the vibrant atmosphere and immerse themselves in the local culture.

A word from the president, Luciana Raspail

“Carnival is at the heart of Caribbean life, it is a cultural jewel that educates, inspires joy and captivates visitors. As a flagship tourist attraction, it embodies our diverse identity, celebrating our origins while embracing modernity. With your support, I intend to build on the legacy of my predecessor to reestablish the importance of carnival in our cultural and tourist landscape. Our mission is to raise its status, attract new participants, modernize our approach and involve everyone in this celebration which aims to bring people together. Our team is dedicated and ready to make Carnival 2024 a resounding success. Together, we say: “May Carnival continue!” » _AF

