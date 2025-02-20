CARNIVAL: DJ Tamon triumphs in the first blind DJ competition | FAXINFO

Last Friday, the Marigot waterfront was transformed into an electrifying stage to host the first blind DJ competition, organized by the Saint-Martin Carnival Festivities Association (FCDSM). This unprecedented event brought together a large audience who came to support five young talents, ready to compete to win the title of official DJ of the 2025 Carnival.

From 19pm, DJ Kimo, DJ Shawty, DJ Redboii, DJ 1K and DJ Tamon competed in ingenuity to seduce both the jury and the audience. Mixing, transitions, creativity and interaction with the crowd: each performance was evaluated on these criteria, adding a palpable tension throughout the evening. The atmosphere rose crescendo, carried by catchy sounds and the enthusiasm of the audience. After several rounds of competition, DJ Tamon was able to impose himself with a total of 563 points, standing out for his energy, his technique and his ability to set the stage on fire. He thus won the prestigious title of official DJ of the 2025 carnival and will have the honor of making Saint-Martin dance throughout the season.

This event was made possible thanks to the support of the Collectivité de Saint-Martin, the Tourist Office, DR Fire Entertainment and many partners. Building on this success, the FCDSM hopes to include this competition in the annual calendar and continue to promote the young talents of the island. _VX

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/carnaval-dj-tamon-triomphe-lors-de-la-premiere-competition-de-dj-a-laveugle/