CARNIVAL: Make way for another weekend full of festivities | FAXINFO

The pre-activities of Carnival 2025 continue to bring boundless energy to Saint-Martin. After a first weekend marked by a fiery atmosphere in Quartier d'Orléans and Grand-Case, participants had the opportunity to experience memorable moments. The very first session of GET FIT 2 FETE brought together many sports and dance enthusiasts, eager to prepare themselves physically while having fun.

The special karaoke Barventure also won over the public. Thanks to the warm welcome of Tropic's Beach Bar, the participants were able to demonstrate their vocal talents in a festive and friendly atmosphere. A big congratulations to Marcia Bryan, the big winner of the competition, as well as to all the other competitors who knew how to set the stage on fire! In the same spirit, the drum parade made Quartier d'Orléans vibrate, bringing together many residents in the streets to celebrate this musical tradition together.

Next weekend's program

This weekend promises to be even more dynamic, with a program that highlights sport, music and local culture.

This Friday, February 14 at 19 p.m., it's time for a new GET FIT 2 FETE session at Sandy Ground, hosted by Coach Learie, with a special Valentine's Day theme.

Participants are invited to come dressed in red for a lively and festive Soca Fit session.

Saturday February 15th still at 19h, Bavrenture is back with a new DJ competition. Five talents will compete blindly to try to win the title of official DJ of the Carnival, during an afterwork organized on the Marigot seafront.

Finally, Sunday February 16th, the Grand Drum Parade will take off at 16pm from the Albéric Richards Stadium at Sandy Ground, a collaboration with the Rhythm and Groove Association which promises an unforgettable sound and visual spectacle.

The entire population is invited to join these festivities to celebrate together a colorful Carnival 2025. To not miss any upcoming events, follow the official pages of the Saint-Martin Carnival on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube @carnavaldesaintmartin. Let the party continue! _VX

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/carnaval-place-a-un-autre-week-end-riche-en-festivites/