CARNIVAL: The festivities continue this weekend in Marigot! | FAXINFO

As the pre-carnival events prepare to end, the Carnival committee is delighted to announce that activities continue this weekend in Marigot.

The festivities will begin this Friday from 19 p.m. at the Marigot sports plateau with the grand finale of the Get Fit 2 Fete, offering one last opportunity for participants to indulge in invigorating fitness activities while celebrating the spirit of the Carnival with Coach Fabi and Learie.

After this event, the festivities continue at 978 Beach Lounge in Friar's Bay for the All White Full Moon Beach Party, which will start at 20 p.m. Some of the best DJs are scheduled to take attendees into a night of festive sounds under the stars. This event promises to be a highlight of the Carnival calendar, bringing locals and visitors together for an unforgettable moonlit evening. Tickets are available on the KBAND app or at the Levi's store in Marigot.

On Saturday evening, from 20 p.m., the immensely popular Barventure will conclude at the famous Hot Spot Bar on the Waterfront, where artists such as Lyte, Zone and CIIO will perform in showcase to showcase some of their new songs for the carnival season.

The drum parade will close the weekend festivities by crossing the streets of Concordia to the Marigot Seafront. The Carnival Committee is launching a cheerful invitation to everyone to participate in this weekend's festivities, but also in the official Carnival festivities which will take place from February 2 to 14, 2024.

