CARNIVAL: The program for the 2025 edition finally revealed! | FAXINFO

It's official: the long-awaited program for the 2025 Saint-Martin Carnival has been presented last Tuesday. Despite the challenges, the island is preparing to vibrate to the rhythm of its culture and heritage. This season promises to be memorable, mixing festive pre-events and key moments of a deeply rooted tradition.

Pre-events: Carnival warm-up

The festivities will begin on February 7 with Get Fit 2 Fête in Quartier d'Orléans, inviting participants to get physically fit while having fun. This will be followed by various events, such as the Barventure in Grand-Case on February 8, or the traditional Parades des Tambours on February 9 and 16, in Quartier d'Orléans and Sandy Ground. Marigot will host the DJ edition of Barventure on February 15 for a mix of electrifying rhythms. These events set the stage for an exceptional carnival season.

Official events: the heart of the carnival festivities

The official kick-off will be on February 21st with the finale of Get Fit 2 Fête in Marigot. The following day, the Carnaval Culturanza will kick off the main festivities, followed by the Children’s Grand Parade on February 23rd. Highlights include the legendary Jouvert Morning at dawn on March 1st and the traditional Grand Parade on March 2nd, a veritable explosion of color and creativity. The Mardi Gras celebration on March 4th, with its parade at 13pm, promises to be an unforgettable moment, before concluding with the Déboulé Noir et Blanc on March 5th.

The 2025 Carnival of Saint-Martin promises to be a vibrant experience where tradition and modernity come together. The perfect opportunity to get together, celebrate and show the world that, despite everything, culture always triumphs. We culture, we celebrate! _VX

