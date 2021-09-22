CBCS asks cooperation in survey on financial position and payment behavior in St. Maarten

Willemstad/Philipsburg – During the months of September and October this year, the Centrale Bank van Curaçao en Sint Maarten (CBCS) in cooperation with the Department of Statistics (STAT) in Sint Maarten, will carry out a survey on the financial position and payment behavior in Sint Maarten. Interviewers will be visiting households with several research questions.

The purpose of this survey is to gain insights in the financial literacy, financial problems, financial position and payment behavior in Sint Maarten. Based on this information, the CBCS will be able to efficiently and effectively:

– Conduct financial education activities, to stimulate responsible financial behavior of consumers and to make them resilient to financial shocks;

– Provide financial institutions with advice regarding their current financial products and services;

– Adjust/innovate payment systems, in order to meet the consumers’ needs.

For a proper collection of data, we kindly request all selected households to fully cooperate in this survey. STAT is required by law to handle all collected data in a strictly confidential manner.

Interviewers will be wearing a badge with their personal information and STAT photo/logo and the signature of the STAT director. The interviewer is required to identify himself at the time of the visit.

CBCS and STAT thank you in advance for your cooperation.

Willemstad, September 2, 2021

CENTRALE BANK VAN CURAÇAO EN SINT MAARTEN