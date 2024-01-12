CCISM wishes ceremony: forward to 2024! | FAXINFO

This Wednesday, January 10, the Opal room of the Interprofessional Consular Chamber of Saint-Martin was full for the greeting ceremony of President Angèle Dormoy. The opportunity also to look back on the 2023 results and the outlook for 2024.

In the presence of her entire team, Angèle Dormoy, president of the CCISM which brings together the chambers of trades, commerce and agriculture in Saint-Martin and has 9420 companies in its files, spoke before an assembly made up among others the prefect Vincent Berton, the deputy Frantz Gumbs, the territorial councilor Martine Beldor representing the president of the COM Louis Mussington, the president of the Tourist Office, Valérie Damaseau, entrepreneurs and collaborators. By emphasizing her collective commitment in favor of the economic growth of the territory, the president of the CCISM wanted to thank all the actors participating on a daily basis in working for the overall development of the island: “You are the collective voice of the economy local and carry this voice with conviction, this team is the one which constitutes the heart of the CCISM of Saint-Martin, a heart which beats for our territory”. Looking back on the year 2023, described as rich, intense and marked by success, Angèle Dormoy was able to cite numerous actions carried out by the CCISM subsequently detailed by its director Julien Bataille, as well as the first participation in the Salon International de la Agriculture which has propelled local players onto the world stage while highlighting the potential of local production. The CCISM will also be present for the 1 edition which will be held at the end of February in Paris. The year 2024 for the CCISM was a year of significant transition, entrepreneurial stimulation and connectivity with regional and national networks. Angèle Dormoy is rightly pleased to have, mid-term, redefined the standards of the CCISM. 2023 will be in this same vein with a common objective: working together to promote Saint-Martin businesses. Martine Beldor, for her part, reminded entrepreneurs of their role as essential links in the development and influence of the territory. Just like MP Frantz Gumbs who declared: “Your success is in the interest of us all, it can contribute to the social health of our territory”. After the presentation of the 2024 actions, the results of which can be consulted on the CCISM website, the prefect Vincent Berton concluded the ceremony in these terms: “Wishes are something important to get together, to unite our community (…) The wishes include taking stock of where we are in Saint-Martin, and I think that we are not too bad, which leads to a certain optimism in the economic world.” The year 2023 promises to be even more intense for the CCISM team, more than ever at the service of Saint-Martin and its businesses. _VX

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/ceremonie-des-voeux-de-la-ccism-en-avant-pour-2024/