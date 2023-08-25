CEES: a promising pre-return for young student-athletes | FAXINFO

The Center of Excellence and Education through Sport of Saint-Martin (CEES) organized this Monday, August 21, 2023, the first pre-school start of the 42 student-athletes registered within the CEES.

This pre-re-entry concerned the three territorial improvement centers (CPT) of the CEES and took place at the Soualiga college at the Cité Scolaire de la Savane, in the presence of Marc Ménard, president of the CEES and territorial adviser in charge of sports development. , and Dominique Démocrite Louisy, 3rd Vice-President in charge of Human Development and Community Citizenship. Also note the presence of Aristide Conner, vice-president of the CEES and president of the Saint-Martin football league, Edithe Velayoudon, principal of the college which welcomes the athletes and of course, Charles-Henri Palvair, director of the Center of Excellence and Education through Sport which is behind the creation of this device created in 2022 aimed at high-level sport and professionalization in disciplines such as athletics, football and basketball. The exchanges with the young residents selected by the sports leagues on the basis of their performance and their school results have been fruitful. It was an opportunity for the elected officials to make them understand that they are the first to inaugurate the benches of the new Center of Excellence and Education through Sport and that they are, to this end, in the process of writing no only their personal history but also that of Saint-Martin in the field of sport. On the program for this pre-return and until the official start of the school year on September 4th thanks to a partnership between National Education and the CEES, student-athletes, from 6th to 3rd year, will take French lessons, English and mathematics in the morning, then sports training in the afternoon, from 14 p.m. to 16 p.m. The objective of this pre-return is to allow young residents to become familiar with the place, the rhythm, the discipline and the rigor essential for this project. As Marc Ménard said: “The Collectivity of Saint-Martin and the CEES support and encourage them on the path to sporting success! ". _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/cees-une-pre-rentree-prometteuse-pour-les-jeunes-eleves-athletes/