Celebrating International Literacy Day with the Inaugural Dame Ruby Bute Short Story Contest Winners | Government of Sint Maarten

The Ministry of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport launched its first annual Dame Ruby Bute National Short Story Contest (DRBNSSC), under the theme Guardians of the Great Salt Pond. This exciting initiative, open to students aged 12–14, underscores one of the Ministry’s top priorities: fostering a love for reading and writing while promoting and strengthening literacy across our schools. The contest also honors Dame Ruby Bute’s legacy as one of St. Maarten’s cultural icons and storytellers.

In celebration of International Literacy Day on Monday, September 8, 2025, Minister Gumbs made a surprise visit to the schools to announce the winners of this year’s contest. Later in the day, the winning students were formally recognized during a special prize-giving ceremony at the Government Administration Building, with the Minister, her cabinet, judges, sponsors, and families in attendance.

Held under the 2025 theme “Promoting Literacy in the Digital Era,” International Literacy Day was first established by UNESCO in 1967 as a way for communities to raise awareness of literacy as the foundation for justice, peace, and sustainability in the world. In simple words, literacy is the ability to read, write, speak, and listen in a way that allows us to communicate effectively and make sense of the world. According to UNESCO, “Literacy empowers and liberates people. Beyond its importance as part of the right to education, literacy improves lives by expanding capabilities, which in turn reduces poverty, increases participation in the labour market, and has positive effects on health and sustainable development.”

The promotion of literacy in this digital era encourages our youth to “access, manage, understand, integrate, communicate, evaluate, and create information” in a safe and appropriate manner. These skills will empower them to think critically when engaging with information, use technology responsibly, and thrive in a changing world, building resilience in the face of disinformation.

Minister Gumbs stated “Our young people carry the future stories of St. Maarten within them. By writing, they are not only learning to express themselves but also safeguarding our culture, our environment, and our identity. The Dame Ruby Bute National Short Story Contest reminds us that literacy is more than reading and writing, it is the power to shape our collective destiny, to give voice to our imagination, and to pass on the legacy of who we are. I am incredibly proud of our students who stepped forward as storytellers, guardians, and dreamers of tomorrow.”

Building on this year’s success, the Ministry will expand the Dame Ruby Bute National Short Story Contest in 2026 with other literacy-focused activities, including creative writing workshops, designed to inspire even more children to discover the joy of storytelling and strengthen their reading and writing skills.

The Ministry proudly extends heartfelt congratulations to the winners of the first Dame Ruby Bute National Short Story Contest, Sanaa Lake, Chrisincia Mathew, and Mataija Reyes Marc. We express our deep appreciation to the judges, Mahkicia Brooks, Alita Singh, Ralph Cantave, Carla Vlaun, Dimitri Whitfield, for lending their expertise and to the sponsors Klass Electronics, Boolchands, Antek IT Solutions, and RBC for their generous support in making this initiative a success. This year marks the beginning of a meaningful tradition, and we look forward with excitement to seeing the contest flourish and inspire even more storytellers in the years to come.​

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/Celebrating-International-Literacy-Day-with-the-Inaugural-Dame-Ruby-Bute-Short-Story-Contest-Winners.aspx