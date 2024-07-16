CELEBRATION OF JULY 14: Between parade, party and medals | FAXINFO

This Sunday, July 14, 2024 marked the celebrations of the national holiday and the Marigot festival which brought together a crowd in the streets of the center of the capital until late at night. A look back at this day where values, tradition and festive spirit combined.

After the ecumenical mass at the Catholic church of Marigot, officials and the public attended the July 14 parade on Rue de la République. Young and old alike warmly applauded the armed troops, the Saint-Martin firefighters and the traditional groups in an atmosphere punctuated by drums. The official commemoration at the war memorials made it possible to honor three people from civil society (see box). During the speeches on the seafront, Klohé Rullé-Francillette, president of the territorial youth council of Saint-Martin, did not fail to recall the importance for young people to uphold the values ​​of the Republic. The prefect Vincent Berton wanted to highlight the richness and plurality of Saint-Martin: “The most beautiful July 14th are, for me, in Saint-Martin, it is the celebration in the purest sense, you have this capacity to express that with joy and simplicity, which is really nice”. For Senator Annick Pétrus, “the national holiday allows us to reaffirm our unity”, comments shared by Louis Mussington, president of the COM: “The Republic is in fact not only a form of government. (…) It is the demand for equality through respect for differences within the framework of our rules and our common values”. The ceremony continued with the presentation of medals to around thirty people including Jacques Hamlet, United Hands of Saint-Martin, Erika Daniel and 27 agents of the Community for at least 35 years of service. The party ended in the night after magnificent musical performances on the crowded kiosk square and an unforgettable fireworks display. _Vx

Prefect Vincent Berton honors three people from civil society

Dania Amacin, community employee, community agent and dedicated volunteer, was honored with the Bronze Level Ultramarine Commitment Medal of Honor for her exemplary involvement with young people and local communities, Patrice Seguin, hotel director Beach Plaza, received the National Order of Merit medal for her remarkable entrepreneurial journey and her economic action in the service of the development of Saint-Martin, and Ève Riboud, director of Dauphin Telecom, was also honored with the rank of knight in the National Order of Merit for his professional dedication to the service of the community.

