Center of Excellence and Education through Sport: The selections take place on April 22, 2023 | FAXINFO

Although announced in our edition of April 5, remember that the Center for Excellence and Education through Sport (CEES), created on October 22, 2022 as part of the territorial plan for the development of sport 2018-2028, opens his selections this Saturday, April 22 from 14 p.m. to 18 p.m. at the Vanterpool stadium in Marigot.

If registrations have been closed since April 18, the public is invited to attend the selection phases which are aimed at young Saint-Martin athletes. Developing sporting autonomy with the creation of a territorial Olympic sports committee (CTOS) in the territory, the development of tourist activity with the organization of major sporting events, the professionalization of future technical managers in the trades sport and a performance course through individual pre-training reconciling school, sports and social projects, the Center of Excellence and Education through Sport (CEES), chaired by Marc Gérald Menard and supported by the Collectivity of Saint-Martin , aims to increase the skills of young sports talents through high-level training. From the start of the 2023-2024 school year, three CPTs will be set up in close collaboration with the leagues and committees to accommodate 48 students: 8 in athletics, 16 in basketball and 24 in football. At the CEES, sport is more than a game.

Their mantra, "Step Up Your Game" sounds like "a invitation to give the best of oneself and to surpass oneself, because a potential without motivation or discipline is an untapped talent”. Meet this Saturday, April 22 from 14 p.m. to 18 p.m. at the Vanterpool stadium to see the sporting talents of Saint-Martin shine. _Vx

Info: www.cees978.com

