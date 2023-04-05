Center of Excellence and Education through Sport: the selections will take place on April 22, 2023 | FAXINFO

Created on October 22, 2022 and made official on December 2 of the same year as part of the territorial sport development plan 2018-2028, the Center of Excellence and Education through Sport (CEES) aims to increase the skills of young sporting talents through high-level training.

This ambitious project develops its strategy around four axes: sports autonomy with the creation of a territorial Olympic sports committee (CTOS) in the territory, professionalization in sport with a personalized training system (90% of managers present at Saint-Martin are competent and experienced but not necessarily graduates of a higher education), the development of tourist activity with the organization of major sporting events, and finally, a performance course via territorial development centers (CPT) which will make up for the lack of preparation of young athletes (99,99% of young people who access a hope center or a high-level training center fail). Indeed, from the start of the 2023-2024 school year, three CPTs will be set up in close collaboration with the leagues and committees to accommodate 48 students: 8 in athletics, 16 in basketball and 24 in football.

The selections for the Center of Excellence and Education through Sport will take place this Saturday, April 22 from 14 p.m. to 18 p.m. at the Vanterpool stadium in Marigot. The selected student-athletes will integrate the same class with a schedule adapted to their school education and their training. They bwill benefit from sporting, technical, physical, academic and medical support during their year within the CEES which has a budget of €405.000 allocated by the Collectivity for the installation of offices in Bellevue and the recruitment of three employees. This budget should double for 2023-2024 with 85% financing by the European Social Fund. Despite the lack of sports structures on the territory, the members of the CEES board of directors are determined to operate with the existing means: “we are too late to wait until we have something to do. With a temporary occupation authorization to manage the sports facilities of Grand-Case, the CEES will therefore have a technical platform dedicated to the training of young athletes", confided the CEO of the CEES Charles-Henri Palvair during the press conference recording the launch. official of CEES actions. He was accompanied, among others, by the president of the CEES Marc Gérald Menard (president of the sport commission of the Collectivity), the vice-president Aristide Conner (president of the football league of Saint Martin), Andy Armongon (educational adviser to the National Education) and Edithe Velayoudon (principal of the Soualiga college). _Vx

Info: www.cees978.com

