CEREMONY: Change of command among the Saint-Martin firefighters | FAXINFO

This Wednesday, July 17, at the Savane Fire and Rescue Center, a change of command ceremony took place between Commander Cyrille Pallud and Captain Anthony Arnould.

It is with pride that the authorities, firefighters, administrative, technical and specialized agents as well as the general public, gathered at the Savane barracks to participate in the taking of command ceremony for Captain Anthony Arnould, who succeeds Commander Cyrille Pallud.

After the review of the troops and the honoring of the flag in the presence of Vincent Berton, delegated prefect of the Northern Islands, Félix Anténor-Habazac, controller general of SDIS Guadeloupe, Henry Angélique, president of SDIS Guadeloupe, Cléo Gumbs, colonel, Head of group of the Saint-Martin Fire and Rescue Center, Hugues Loyez, lieutenant-colonel who will take the head of the COMGEND of Saint-Martin-Saint-Barth on August 1st and representatives of civil society, took place the official change of command between Commander Cyrille Pallud and Captain Anthony Arnould.

After four years at the head of the Savane barracks command, Cyrille Pallud will join the Guadeloupe SDIS on July 22. His successor, Captain Anthony Arnould, arrives from Alsace where he held the position of head of the Brumath fire and rescue center.

“A beautiful relationship of serenity”

In turn, the authorities welcomed Captain Anthony Arnould to his new role before saluting the flawless professionalism of Commander Cyrille Pallud during his 4 years at the head of the Savane barracks. “You were an excellent leader, appreciated by all,” underlined Vincent Berton during his speech. “I had a beautiful relationship of serenity with you. You have won the trust of the women and men who work every day to help the population. I wish you the best in your new assignment.”

As a symbolic thank you, Vincent Berton presented Commander Cyrille Pallud with the medal of the Prefecture of the Northern Islands. _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/ceremonie-passation-de-commandement-chez-les-sapeurs-pompiers-de-saint-martin/