CEREMONY: The firefighters of Saint-Martin take the lead! | FAXINFO

In the presence of the Delegate Prefect of the Northern Islands, Vincent Berton, the President of the Collectivité, Louis Mussington, the Chairman of the SDIS Guadeloupe Board of Directors, Henri Angélique, the Deputy Departmental Director of the SDIS Guadeloupe, Colonel Frédéric Lhomme and the head of the Guadeloupe SDIS COM group, Lieutenant-Colonel Cléo Gumbs, took place last Saturday at the barracks of Savane the presentation of stripes, helmets and letters of congratulations for the benefit of the personnel of the deserving Corps who distinguished themselves on important and dangerous operations.

This solemn ceremony was an opportunity for the representative of the State and the Community to pay tribute to the firefighters of Saint-Martin for their courage, their commitment and their dedication to the service of the safety of the Saint-Martin population. .

The opportunity also to congratulate the head of the center, Cyrille Pallud who was elevated to the rank of commander. It was the delegate prefect, Vincent Berton who gave him his stripe.

Patricio Heward, Jean Hodge, Justin Gibbs have for their part been elevated to the rank of chief warrant officer, Alfred Hunt and Jonathan Munier being promoted to master sergeant.

The handing over of the intervention helmet, oh so symbolic, by the comrades and in front of their families is a solemn moment marking the end of a training course of several months. Already promoted to corporals (class of 2020), Madhavi Mathouraparsad, Joudella Julius-Carti, Célia Daizey, Arnaud Elmudesi and Mickaël Dellion had not yet officially received their helmets due to the Covid-19 pandemic. It's been done since last Saturday for the five professional firefighters.

From the last class of 2023, five other professional firefighters were also given their helmets. They are Sinsey Kissouna, Maïté Gouin, Yannick Webster, Johnson Baray and Amour Laubal.

These helmet discounts symbolize for the firefighters their commitment and their belonging to the Corps. They also testify to the fraternal bond which now unites them to their brothers in arms whom they join in the missions of protection and safeguard of the territory and in the sharing of the motto of the firefighters: "Courage and Dedication".

The ceremony continued with a delivery of letters of congratulations for the benefit of the many deserving personnel who have recently distinguished themselves on rescue operations, in particular at Anse Marcel to recover a tourist stuck in the cliffs or even injured people. seriously, in cardio-respiratory arrest who were brought back to life thanks to the professionalism of our firefighters.

Congratulations to them! _AF

Presentation of stripes and designation of professional firefighter:

– COMMANDING OFFICER : PALLUD Cyril

– CWOs: HEWARD Patricio, HODGE Jean, GIBBS Justin

– CHIEF SERGEANT : HUNT Alfred, MUNIER Jonathan

Delivery of professional sapper and corporal helmets:

CLASS OF 2020 CORPORAL PROFESSIONALS:

– MATHOURAPARSAD Madhavi

– JULIUS CARTI Joudella

– DAIZEY Celia

– ELMUDESI Arnaud

– DELLION Mickaël

PROMOTION OF SAPPER PROFESSIONAL :

– GOUIN Maïté

– KISSOUNA Sinsey

– WEBSTER Yannick

– BARAY Johnson

–LAUBAL Love

Letters of congratulations from the head of center:

CATEGORY MANAGEMENT OF A SIGNIFICANT INTERVENTION:

– Sergeant BURNETT Fabrice

– Corporal PUECH Stive

– Sapper RICHARDSON Félix

– Master Corporal BROOKS Francisco

– Corporal CELAIRE Clancy

CATEGORY OF ORGANIZATIONAL ACTIONS IN FAVOR OF THE CENTER:

– Sapeur CELLIEZ Renory (Head of Volunteer Firefighters)

– Mr MOUTOU Vincent (Head of Workshop Service)

– Mr STANFORD Nelvin (Deputy Head of Workshop Department)

– Mr FLEMING Hubert (Head of General Administration Service)

– Chief Sergeant DORMOY Ange-Berthe (Deputy Head of General Administration Service)

– Chief Warrant Officer RICHARDSON Moran (Head of Logistics)

– Staff Sergeant ROLLAN Antonio (Deputy Head of Logistics)

– Staff Sergeant FLEMING Romor

– Sapper PHILISTINE Joseph

– Sapper CARTY Joseph

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/ceremonie-les-sapeurs-pompiers-de-saint-martin-prennent-du-galon/