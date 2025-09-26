CESC en Plein’Air: giving citizens a voice | FAXINFO

On September 24, at its Concordia premises, the Economic, Social and Cultural Council of Saint-Martin (CESC) unveiled his project “CESC in the Open Air", a unique participatory approach which will take place from October 4 to 18.

The press conference also officially welcomed the institution's new director, Malaïka Bell Maxwell, presented by President Ida Zin Ka Ieu as “a professional whose experience and dynamism will be invaluable in supporting the missions of our assembly”.

A consultative assembly that is too little known

For the president, the observation is clear: “Too often overlooked, the CESC yet plays a essential role for local democracy”. 4th institution and consultative assembly of the Collectivity of Saint-Martin, it represents organized civil society: associations, unions, socio-economic, cultural and environmental actors. But this role sometimes remains abstract for the population. The objective of the initiative is therefore to “make our missions more visible and more alive”, says Ida Zin Ka Ieu, inviting residents to “express their point of view, whether they agree or not, to propose, to question in a respectful environment”.

Citizen workshops and field actions

For fifteen days, five citizen workshops will bring together panels representative of the population to discuss themes arising from a national referral to the Economic, Social and Environmental Council (CESE) : live with dignity from one's work, strengthen social protection, integrate planetary boundaries and climate issues, preserve democracy and maintain peace in the worldThe workshops will take place on Wednesday afternoons and Saturday mornings, on October 4, 8, 11, 15 and 18. The meeting locations will be gradually revealed on the CESC website (see information).

In addition, street operations and man in the street interviews will allow you to meet residents in different neighborhoods, including Marigot, Sandy Ground, Quartier d'Orléans, Colombier and Rambaud. Young people will not be forgotten, with an artistic expression competition and a call for free contributions (poems, drawings, videos). “We want to engage children, not just to think about the society we want for them, but with them,” emphasizes the president.

A local contribution to a national issue

The results of this citizen consultation will be integrated into the contribution of the CESC of Saint-Martin to national work.for a sustainable, lasting and inclusive model of society by 2050". "Stating that citizen participation is possible is not enough, it must become a collective reflex," insists Ida Zin Ka Ieu. The initiative thus marks a strong desire to anchor participatory democracy on the island.

With “CESC en Plein'Air”, the institution leaves its walls to become a now citizen in the great outdoors. A concrete way of reminding people that “diversity of points of view is a source of wealth” and that every resident has their place in collective reflection. _Vx

Info: https://www.cescstmartin.com

Workshop registrations: https://urls.fr/1eEXeF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/cesc-en-pleinair-donner-la-parole-aux-citoyens/