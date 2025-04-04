CGRR: a tailor-made stay for caregivers seeking respite | FAXINFO

The social action of the Guadeloupe Pay-As-You-Go Retirement Fund (CGRR) is committed to the well-being of vulnerable people and those who support them on a daily basis. With this in mind, it offers a unprecedented respite stay for family caregivers, from Tuesday April 15 to Friday April 18 in Saint-Martin.

If you're supporting a loved one who's losing their independence and your commitment leaves little time for yourself, this program is designed to offer you a real break. This tailor-made stay aims to provide you with a moment of relaxation and rejuvenation, while emphasizing the importance of taking care of yourself to better care for others.

This project is part of the CGRR's mission to support social workers and initiatives that improve the quality of life of retirees, caregivers, and people in vulnerable situations. Through this stay, caregivers will benefit from tailored support, allowing them to relax and refocus on their well-being.

Information and registration, 05 90 21 28 80 or 0690 56 02 17 (Monday to Friday, 7:15 a.m. to 12 p.m.)

cgrr.action-sociale@cgrr.fr

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/cgrr-un-sejour-sur-mesure-pour-les-aidants-en-quete-de-repit/