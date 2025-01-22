CGSS: solutions for Saint-Martin contributors | FAXINFO

On Wednesday, January 15, a Saint-Martin delegation made up of key figures from the territory went to Guadeloupe to meet with the Management of the Caisse Générale de Sécurité Sociale (CGSS) Guadeloupe-Saint-Martin.

Among its members, Alain Richardson, 1st vice-president of the Collectivity of Saint-Martin, Angèle Dormoy, president of the CCISM, Michel Vogel, president of FIPCOM/MEDEF and elected to the CCISM, Philippe Winnicki, director of ITSEE, and Sandrine Jabouley, technical advisor MEDEF and CCISM.

Faced with the social and economic challenges of the territory, this meeting aimed to defend the concerns of Saint-Martin contributors. Discussions with Jean-Yves Casano, MICOR director, and Nicolas Duvillard, CGSS recovery director, made it possible to identify avenues for improvement. Among them, a better reception of contributors by local agents, a strengthening of collaboration between the CGSS and Saint-Martin institutions, and awareness campaigns for a better understanding of the rights and obligations of users.

Constructive dialogue for concrete solutions

Representatives from both parties praised the quality of the discussions, but especially the united and concerted approach taken by the delegation. This initiative demonstrates the importance of working together to meet the specific needs of the territory and strengthen the trust of contributors in the institutions. By speaking with one voice, Saint-Martin shows that a collective dynamic is essential to overcome challenges and build solutions adapted to the reality of the territory._VX

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/cgss-des-solutions-pour-les-cotisants-de-saint-martin/