Champions Night: Sporting Excellence in the Spotlight | FAXINFO

The Territorial Olympic and Sports Committee (CTOS) of Saint-Martin is pleased to invite the sports community to the 2024 Champions Evening. An unmissable event dedicated to celebrating the talents and major players in sport in our territory.

See you this Friday, January 24 at 19 p.m. at the Grand Case Beach Club for a exceptional evening which will honor the athletes, coaches, referees and managers who have marked the year 2024 with their performances, their commitment and their spirit of surpassing themselves.

Through a rigorous selection, two athletes will be distinguished per category, reflecting exemplary courses and a diversity which make the richness of Saint-Martin sport.

Also to be celebrated will be: the Young Sportsman or Sportswoman of the Year and the Sportsman or Sportswoman of the Year all categories, true figures of inspiration for the community.

Coaches, referees and managers will also be highlighted for their essential contribution to the development of the sport.

Two special prizes, including the Special Jury Prize and CTOS Special Prize, will crown this evening by honoring initiatives or significant journeys.

Together, let's make hommage to those who promote sport in Saint-Martin. _VX

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/soiree-des-champions-lexcellence-sportive-a-lhonneur/