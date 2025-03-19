CHESS / Blitz Championship: Who will dethrone Yashwant Vaswani? | FAXINFO

Attention chess enthusiasts! On Sunday, March 23, the Hommage à la Baie Nettle Hotel will host the Saint-Martin Championship blitz, a competition open to everyone, from 6 to 80 years old, whether residents or visitors.

From 14 p.m., participants will compete in 7 rounds of 2×10 minutes in a strategic and friendly atmosphere. The reigning champion, Yashwant Vaswani, puts his title back into play and will have to face formidable competition, in particular the Dutchman Norbert Jansen and sixteen other players already registered. The event is made possible thanks to the support of numerous sponsors: Napa Auto Parts, Super U, Top1toys, Malongo, McDonald's, My Pilates, Chez Fernand, Thiriet and the Boutique du Tabac.

Registration required before March 21 au 06.90.55.12.14. _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/echecs-championnat-de-blitz-qui-detronera-yashwant-vaswani/