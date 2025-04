On Sunday, April 27th, starting at 14 p.m., Topper's Rhum is organizing a blitz tournament open to everyone from 6 to 80 years old.

Players will compete in seven games of 7 x 2 minutes. Saint Martin champion Yashwant Vaswani will be present. The event promises to be a great opportunity for chess-playing in a friendly atmosphere.

Compulsory registration: 06 90 55 12 14

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/echecs-tournoi-blitz-chez-toppers-rhum/