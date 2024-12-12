CHESS: Christmas Tournament at the Yellow Sub | FAXINFO

This Sunday, December 15, the traditional Christmas chess tournament will be held at the Yellow Sub restaurant in Orient Bay. Open to everyone, from 6 to 80 years old, this event already has 22 confirmed participants.

The tournament will be played in 7 rounds of 2×10 minutes, promising captivating games. Many prizes, generously offered by Napa Auto Parts, King Jouets, Malongo, McDonald's, Dauphin Télécom, Rapido Print, Sint-Maarten Yacht Club and the Boutique du Tabac, will reward the best players. Registration is mandatory and closes this Friday at 0690551214. A great opportunity to share the passion of chess in a festive atmosphere. _VX

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/echecs-tournoi-de-noel-au-yellow-sub/