CHESS / Christmas Tournament: Paris and Milo irresistible | FAXINFO

The Christmas tournament took place last Sunday at the Anchor Bar restaurant in Igy Marina. Paris Thomas among the young people and Milo Scheeren among the adults totally dominated the debates by each winning their seven games.

Coming from Saint-Barth, Milo only had one difficult game against Yashwant Vaswani who is exactly the same age as him.

The club thanks the partners: Napa, So Benedict, Sxm Copier, the Tobacco Shop, Top1toy, Kingtoy, Carita, Comptoir des Fromages, Beach Party, Malongo and McDonald’s

If you are interested in chess: 06.90.55.12.14.

Youth ranking:

1 THOMAS Paris Cole Bay 7

2 VLIENGEN Jayden Cole Bay 5½

3 VAN DER HORST Christian Kaas 5

4 DABOUL Topper Cole Bay 4½

5 FAUROIS Ottone Orient Bay 4,28

6 SIMS PEREZ Juan Kaas 4,25

7 Asrani Soham Kaas 4,24

8 SPROTT Kyle Kass 4,18

9 RUIZ Valentino Cole Bay 3,25

10 CHEN Jiajun Concordia 3,22

Adult ranking:

1 SCHEEREN Milo St-Barth Chess 7 So Benedict Prize

2 VASWANI Yashwant Cupecoy 6 Napa Prize

3 BERNARD Mathieu Marigot 5 Prix Sxm Copier

4 MINVILLE Samuel Gustavia 4,27

5 BERNARD Michel Marigot 4,23

6 LAFAILLE Patrice Baie Nettle 3

7 MEYKUCHEL Luc Approval 2,22

8 BESSEICHE Francois Cul-de-Sac 2,21

9 L’HERMITTE Renan Concordia 1,26

10 GIBS Andy Colombier 1,22

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/echecs-tournoi-de-noel-paris-et-milo-irresistibles/